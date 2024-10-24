Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 159.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total value of $250,477.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,817. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 673 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.18, for a total transaction of $250,477.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,817. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,075.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $7,572,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.78 and a 200-day moving average of $322.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 54.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

