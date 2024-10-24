Brighton Jones LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

