Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

