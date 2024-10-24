Bruce Mitchell Sells 7,564 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

