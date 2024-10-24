BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MUB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.