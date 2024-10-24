Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Cadre has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.