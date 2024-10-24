Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CNI opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
