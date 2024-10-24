Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

