Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.