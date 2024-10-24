Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
