Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 150 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $188.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.