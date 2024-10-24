Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.0 %

CRWD opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 564.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

