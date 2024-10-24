Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.