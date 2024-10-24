CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

CarMax stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

