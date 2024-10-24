Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 5,674,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,103,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

