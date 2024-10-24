Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Carrier Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.6% annually over the last three years. Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

