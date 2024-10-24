Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $203.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,014,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,014,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,366 shares of company stock worth $465,069,909 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.