CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.11 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 41249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

