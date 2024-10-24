CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371,063 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $220.57. The company had a trading volume of 130,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,942. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

