Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $859.49 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00008975 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $859.49 million and approximately $163.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00240078 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,078,684,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,078,465,753.424378 with 219,509,281.174378 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.00916783 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $189,285,408.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

