CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

