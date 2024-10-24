CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,967,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

