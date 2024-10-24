CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,664 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,501 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 177,184 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.