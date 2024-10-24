Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,324,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

