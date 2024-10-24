Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.22 and last traded at $150.49. Approximately 822,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,660,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.88.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

