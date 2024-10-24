China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Merchants Port
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.