Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.13. 1,351,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,817,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

