CNI FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

