Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$72.40 and last traded at C$71.99, with a volume of 10703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCA. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.98.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

