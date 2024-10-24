Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,884 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $69,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

