Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 197,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5,414.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,954 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 207,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,322. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

