Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

