Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $942.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

