Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance
CORT stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on CORT
Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics
In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.