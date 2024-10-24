CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 to $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.38. 2,117,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

