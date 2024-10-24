Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

D opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $60.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

