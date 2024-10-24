Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 368060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,337.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,277,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,410 shares of company stock worth $2,275,929 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

