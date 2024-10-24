CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 366,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,835. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,016.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

