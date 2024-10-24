DA Davidson Boosts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $380.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.50.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $10.32 on Thursday, hitting $315.28. 36,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,636. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $330.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average of $268.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 307,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

