Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:CNR Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$164.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.16 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.