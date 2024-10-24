DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,374 PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June (BATS:JUNP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June (BATS:JUNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June Price Performance

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – June stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30.

