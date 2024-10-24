DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SDVY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.