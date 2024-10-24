Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,522. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $116.18 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

