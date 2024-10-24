Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

DCOM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

