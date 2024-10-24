Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Position Lifted by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAR stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

