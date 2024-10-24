DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 11,000 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 287,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,051. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

