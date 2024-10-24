DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 5,600 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

