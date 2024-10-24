DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.99 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

