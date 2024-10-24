Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

EGBN stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 787,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $811.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

