East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp
In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
