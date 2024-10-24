East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

