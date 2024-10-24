East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $110.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

