Eldorado Gold FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Stifel Canada

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.76.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

